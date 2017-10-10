10 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Benue Moves to Implement Anti-Open Grazing Law

By Joseph Wantu

Makurdi — Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has inaugurated a livestock special taskforce to execute implementation of the anti-open grazing law aimed at ensuring peaceful co-existence between cattle-rearers and farmers in the state.

Ortom, while addressing members of the taskforce at the Benue People's House, Makurdi, yesterday, assured all the people resident in the state of freedom to live and operate without hindrance from any quarters as far as they operate within the ambit of the law.

According to the governor, it was by enforcing the law that individuals and groups resident in the state could achieve the dreams of a prosperous Benue society, and urged members of the taskforce to carry out the mandate without fear or favour.

He said: "Your terms of reference are, therefore, embedded in the law which you must always use for the performance of your duties. My dear members of the taskforce as professionals, traditional rulers and security conscious people, your choice on the taskforce is not merely by coincidence but deliberate.

"I urge you to use your wealth of experience, knowledge, foresight and contact to successfully perform this onerous task." Ortom, who noted that the assignment was a serious one and urged them not to disappoint the people, said that the taskforce members, with the Special Adviser on Security, Col. Edwin Jando (rtd), as chairman, were of widely experienced personalities from security, traditional leadership and technocrats.

Jando, who responded on behalf of other members, appreciated the state government for finding them worthy to serve on the taskforce and pledged not to disappoint the people of the state.

