Malawi: Angry Mob Loots Senior Chief Fukamapiri's Office

Nkhata Bay — There were ugly scenes Friday at Kande in Nkhata Bay District when an angry mob ransacked Senior Chief Fukamapiri's office where some items were also stolen.

Confirming the incident, Nkhata Bay Police spokesperson, Sergeant Ignatius Esau said Senior Chief Fukamapiri was constructing a building on a land belonging to Kande Health Centre which he claimed to be his.

"On several occasions, the District Health Office and the chief have been engaged in meetings aimed at bringing to an end their differences but no tangible results were yielded," Sergeant Esau said.

He further said the construction of the building reached roof level and this angered the DHO.

"In a move to force the chief to demolish and vacate the land, on Thursday, October 5, 2017 services at the healthy facility were temporarily suspended.

"The development angered communities who sided with the DHO's decision and the angry people teamed up and destroyed the building that was under construction.

"Later, the irate villagers proceeded to the chief's office where they smashed its doors and windows, destroyed files and stole 300 bags of lime meant for Malata Subsidy Programme," Sergeant Esau explained.

During the fracas, the 77-year-old chief whose real name is Witley Phiri, Chintheche Ward Councilor Esnart Nyambalo and Village Headman Ndeleko were injured and treated at Chintheche Rural Hospital as outpatients.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Esau said police are investigating the issue and have already managed to recover 39 out the 300 bags of lime.

"We are yet to arrest anyone in connection to the stolen bags of lime as investigations are still underway," he said.

The value of the damaged property and the looted bags of lime are yet to be established.