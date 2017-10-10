Zimbabwe: Ex-Zimparks Boss to Stand Trial

The trial date for former director-general of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Edson Chidziya accused of concealing an audit report in 2015 which exposed the theft of 56 rhino horns worth $3 million has been set for October 24.

Chidziya (52) is jointly charged with ZimParks wildlife officer Padgewell Mazoyo (37), audit manager Gift Kuwora (51) and former security officer Munyaradzi Nhira (32).

Chidziya, who was represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku is facing criminal abuse of office charges, while his subordinates are charged with theft of trust property.

They are on $200 bail each. The complainant is ZimParks represented by its non-executive board chairman Tichafa Enias Mundangepfupfu. The prosecutor Mr Michael Reza alleged that sometime between September 2012 and May 1, 2013, Chidziya acted as the director-general for ZimParks.

He was eventually appointed the substantive director-general and became the accounting officer, with the sole responsibility of reporting to the board.

Chidziya was also responsible for the smooth running of ZimParks. It is alleged that during his tenure of office, Chidziya caused the breach of security procedures of game products under his care.

The court heard that between December 2012 and July 2015, Chidziya gave orders to Mazoyo, Kuwora and Nhira to exchange keys to the ivory strongroom.

The court heard that this was done without a proper handover and takeover procedure, by-passing the standard laid out security procedure. It is alleged that the actions led to 56 rhino horns being stolen and the theft was discovered during an audit carried out in July 2015.

As the accounting officer, Chidziya was handed the audit report, but did not do anything about the case.