9 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Vice President Chilima Preaches Self Reliance

By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday called upon Catholic faithful in Mangochi to be self reliant and to support all developments at the Church without waiting upon outside help.

Chilima made the appeal at St. Augustine Cathedral during a fundraising event done in commemoration of St. Augustine after whom the Cathedral was named way back by the first Bishop, Late Bishop Alessandro Assolari.

The Vice President urged the Catholic Church members not to tire with giving saying it was through giving that one gets blessings.

"Do not hold on to what you have; like Maria Theresa said, 'give, give, and give until it hurts'," said Chilima, adding, "Don't ask yourself as to when the Church will stop raising funds through its members because Church work is ongoing."

He emphasized that it was the responsibility of the church members to take care of the priests and any developments put up by the church such as construction of schools, church buildings, hospitals and staff houses.

Chilima described financial independence as one most important thing in every sector of life and he challenged all the Catholic Church members under the Mangochi Diocese to own and support it in any way they could.

According to Bishop Montfort Sitima of the Mangochi Diocese, the required amount to be raised was K21 million to cater for the Church priests' pension and medical scheme, among other things.

The commemoration began with a Mass earlier in the day which the Vice President attended before joining the fundraising activities.

In his preaching, Bishop Sitima described St. Augustine as a person who, in his life time, was humble and loving and the Bishop urged the faithful to emulate St. Augustine's life and begin to love one another.

Among other things on sale were braii, meals, drinks and other foods and various assets such as phones and handbags.

The Mangochi Diocese covers three districts, namely: Mangochi, Machinga and Balaka, according to Bishop Sitima.

