Kenya: Okumbi's Record in Focus After Defeats

Kenya's loss to two Asian countries not known for their football prowess has firmly put the spotlight on national coach Stanley Okumbi and his ability at this level.

A near full-strength Harambee Stars lost 2-1 to Iraq in Basra on Thursday before a shock 1-0 defeat to lowly Thailand in Bangok on Sunday.

"The results are quite wanting. The more we lose matches the more we go down hill on Fifa rankings which doesn't reflect well on our football," former Kenya international Bonface Ambani reflected.

Okumbi who is now under sustained pressure over the team's results, has been in charge for 16 matches.

He was promptly appointed last year after a new Football Kenya Federation under president Nick Mwendwa was voted into office

Okumbi, a former Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks coach has managed five wins and a similar number of draws, while the rest of the matches have ended in defeats.

Crucially, Okumbi has only won in one of the five competitive matches he's been in charge of, which in any case was a meaningless 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying contest against the Republic of Congo, at a time Kenya was no longer in the running for a finals berth.

The three competitive defeats have come against lowly Guinea Bissau (twice) and Sierra Leone in African qualifiers, while a one-all stalemate was recorded against Zambia.

"It calls for an experienced local coach to handle the national team, which Okumbi lacks," Ishamel Kiyonga, a Ugandan football pundit experience in African football explained.

"I also doubt he can lead such a group of players who are actually playing under better managers at their respective clubs. I advise the federation to go for an experienced coach and hand Okumbi the Under-23 side."

Kenyan journalist Bonface Osano said: "The appointment of Okumbi was not based on past record but maybe because he was a cheaper option. This was bound to backfire in fullness of time and the chickens have finally come home to roost."

Meanwhile, pundits are wondering whether games against lowly Asian opposition is ideal preparation for Kenya ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Ethiopia early next year.