Angola: Governor Muandumba Takes Over

Luena — The new Moxico governor, Gonçalves Muandumba, was presented Monday in that province, in a ceremony chaired by the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

At the ceremony, the outgoing governor, João Ernesto dos Santos, handed over the key of the province to the governor Gonçalves Muandumba, appointed by Presidential Decree last September 28 and sworn in by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on the September 30th.

Minister Adão de Almeida recommended to the new governor to promote a people-centered, participative governance and based on permanent dialogue with the communities.

On the occasion, Gonçalves Muandumba said that he will promote a broad dialogue with all segments of society, in order to listen to the current economic, political and social situation of the province.

João Ernesto dos Santos ruled the province of Moxico from October 21, 1991 until September 28, 2017.