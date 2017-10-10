Angolan Nadir Tati Presents Collection At Modalisboa in Portugal

Luanda — The Angolan fashion designer Nadir Tati presented Sunday at the ModaLisboa edition at the Carlos Lopes Pavilion in Lisbon, her new collection of African haute couture.

The new collection was inspired by Angola's 40 years of independence as a result of a process of observation and research, leading African women to a level of excellence in the art of dress.

Confectioned with all the refinement and use of cutting edge material, many of the pieces with precious stones and handmade embroidery demonstrate a higher level of African sewing and the Angolan woman.

Classic and elegant formal dresses that value the female body with a high standard of glamor and sophistication being each piece unique and with a different moment. The quality of the fabrics with which each dress is made of and the finishes distinguish the "freedom" of other collections.

Nadir Tati is the most recognized fashion designer in Angola. Graduated in Criminology, Image Consulting and Fashion Design, previously worked as a mannequin, profession that aroused her great passion for the arts and fashion, especially the African.