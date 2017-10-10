Angola: Lunda Sul - Official Defends Transformation of Universities Into Centers of Excellence

Saurimo — The Higher education institutions must become centers of excellence that provide the labour market with qualified and skilled staff, said Monday the provincial governor of Lunda Sul province.

Ernesto Kiteculo was speaking at an extraordinary meeting with outgoing deputy governors and provincial directors, in charge of the legal offices and Inspection and supervision of the government.

He said that universities are crucial not only in the training of human resources but also in generating technical-scientific knowledge for socio-economic development of the society.

Universities should become a place of effort, dedication, performance, entrepreneurship, the official said.

He also stressed the government wants the contribution of the local two higher education institutions in the search for ideas and solutions to the social and economic issues the province experiences.

The region has two higher education institutions.

They are the State-run Lueji A' nkonde university and the private-owned Lusiada de Angola.