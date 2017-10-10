9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 400 Vehicles Stolen in Luanda in Last Six Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The provincial command of the National Police, in Luanda, reported that during the first half of 2017 were stolen 496 vehicles, of which 249 were recovered.

The director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the provincial delegation of the Interior Ministry, intendant Mateus Rodrigues, told Angop Monday, that 169 vehicles were handed over to the respective owners.

According to the official, 10 vehicles stolen in Luanda were recovered in the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bengo and Huíla.

At least, 56 people were arrested as suspects of being implicated in robberies and theft. According to the official, GPS has been the main technological option adopted by Angolans, since it is easy to install and the data is obtained in real time through the internet, helping to track the stolen cars and the prompt intervention of the security forces.

Angola

Angola At Annual Meetings of Bretton Woods Institutions

An Angolan delegation is attending on 9-15 October in Washington DC, United States of America, the annual meetings of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.