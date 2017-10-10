Angola: Over 400 Vehicles Stolen in Luanda in Last Six Months

Luanda — The provincial command of the National Police, in Luanda, reported that during the first half of 2017 were stolen 496 vehicles, of which 249 were recovered.

The director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the provincial delegation of the Interior Ministry, intendant Mateus Rodrigues, told Angop Monday, that 169 vehicles were handed over to the respective owners.

According to the official, 10 vehicles stolen in Luanda were recovered in the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bengo and Huíla.

At least, 56 people were arrested as suspects of being implicated in robberies and theft. According to the official, GPS has been the main technological option adopted by Angolans, since it is easy to install and the data is obtained in real time through the internet, helping to track the stolen cars and the prompt intervention of the security forces.