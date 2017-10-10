10 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jimmy Gathu to Launch Nairobi TV Station

By Eddy Kagera

Media personality Jimmy Gathu is set to launch a new television station.

Mr Gathu was one of the four individuals who have applied for broadcast licences in a gazette notice last Friday.

The station, to be known as Nai TV, will be owned by a company called jimmygathu Incorporated Limited.

"The licences, if granted, will enable the said applicants to operate and provide services as indicated above their names," said Communication Authority of Kenya director general Francis Wangusi.

The CAK boss called on any person objecting to the issuance of the licence to send a letter to the authority within 30 days.

The gazette notice was issued on October 6.

