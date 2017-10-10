Kenyatta 'Saves' Suspected Goat Thief From Lynch Mob

He may not be aware, but President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday saved a life.

A 22 year-old man narrowly escaped death after he was found in possession of a stolen goat at Mukuyu market, Murang'a county but residents pardoned him because of the repeat presidential election.

The irate residents who beat the young man for two hours were about to set him ablaze when a few of them asked him to produce his identity card and a voter's card.

It was after they were showed the cards that the mob decided to forgive the man.

The man confessed that he had indeed stolen his grandmother's he goat, so that he could participate in the repeat poll and vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"You are only lucky because of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Let this be a wake-up call for you to engage in hard-work to get money," one of the residents said.

REDUCE VOTES

Some residents urged the mob not to lynch suspects during the electioneering period citing that doing so would reduce Mr Kenyatta's votes on October 26.

The man said he had been lured to steal by a friend after going broke for a month. He promised he would never engage in criminal activities.

"I thank you so much for sparing my life and I promise you that I will never associate myself with crime neither will I abet crime," the man said.

Mukuyu Assistant Chief Adams Kariuki, who witnessed the incident, said theft cases had increased in the area.

He warned that the police had launched man-hunt for suspects who had been mentioned being associated with crime.