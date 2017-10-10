9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Announces Plan to Transform Pungo-a-Ndongo Into Religious Tourist Spot

Cacuso — The headquarters of the Pungo-a-Ndongo Commune (municipality of Cacuso), northern Malanje province, will become in near future a privileged area for religious tourism.

The provincial governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa" has said, admitting the need to take advantage of environment potential of the region.

Kwata Kanawa was speaking during the closing Mass of the fourth Edition of Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosario, held from October 7 to 8.

The governor said that new infrastructure will be built in Pungo-a-Dongo to support the religious tourism.

According to him, the intention is to attract more national and international tourists and generate revenues for the State Coffers.

The governor also said that the families residing at headquarters and local administration will be transferred to another area.

Noberto dos Santos reaffirmed the Provincial Government's intention to build a new sanctuary in the locality to honour the heroes of the Kingdom of Ndongo and the patroness "Our Lady of the Rosario".

The official also announced the resumption of the project to build the heroic memorial of the Kingdom of Ndongo, Matamba and Cassanje in Muculo-a-Ngola zone, where the remains of Queen Njinga Mbande and King Ngola Kiluanje are buried

At least 7,000 faithful from the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Malanje, Luanda and Uige, attended the IV Edition of Pilgrimage to the Rosario Shrine.

