Kenya: This Is Ess - I Choose to Focus On My Work and Motherhood

By Naira Habib

Lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia, popularly known as This is Ess, has shrugged off claims that her marriage was on the rocks.

The rumours started swirling last week after Kiss 100 presenter Shaffie Weru claimed an unidentified blogger had been kicked out of her matrimonial home.

But in a tweet on Monday, the blogger dismissed the claims as "ungracious and untruthful stories", that had "crossed the line".

"A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its boots on." pic.twitter.com/9GUlhZdrKi

- Sharon Mundia (@ThisisEss) October 9, 2017

The fashion blogger got married last year to her long term fiancé Lonina Leteipan in a lavish weeding at the coast.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Naila five months ago.

