9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Electrical Discharge Claims Three Lives in Longonjo

Longonjo — At least three people of the same family were killed Sunday in the district of France, the municipality of Chilata, municipality of Longonjo, 130 kilometers of Huambo city, when they were hit by an electrical shock while it was raining, Angop learned Monday.

Among the dead were a five-year-old girl and her mother, who had just entered the house to shelter from the rain.

This is the second case that occurs in less than 10 days in the municipality of Longonjo, and last week an electric shock killed two sisters, two and six years old, respectively.

The first case happened in the Kanana village, in the commune of Catabola. In 2016, electric shocks, commonly known as thunderstorms, killed 12 people.

