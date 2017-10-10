Angolan Diplomat Congratulates Armed Forces for 26th Anniversary

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, Augusto da Silva Cunha "Gugu", congratulated on Monday the Angola?s Armed Forces (FAA) for its 26th anniversary, being marked on October 9.

This congratulation is contained in a press release that Angop had access to on Monday, where the diplomat highlights the importance of stronger armed forces prepared for the challenges of peace and territorial integrity.

In the note, he also wishes, on this date, strength and determination that characterizes and allows to carry out successfully the process of rebuilding and adjusting to the new challenges in the interest of the Angolan nation and people.