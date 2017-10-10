10 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Army Chief Meets Military Commanders in Bariire

The Commander-in-Chief of Somalia's armed forces Mohamed Ahmed Jimale "Irfid" met with military commanders in Bariire, a town that was recaptured by the troops last August.

Jimale was briefed about the security situation in the area and the fight against Al Shabaab by the commanders during the meeting, according to the sources.

The Commander-in-Chief of Somalia's armed forces accompanied by high-ranking army officials reached Bariire Monday on troop visit and will assess the situation on the ground.

Bariire, which a small town in Lower Shabelle region has been hit by Al Shabaab attacks against the government forces in recent weeks.

