Somalia: Govt Troops Launch a Security Operation in Mogadishu

Somali Federal government forces were reported to have launched another overnight security operation in Mogadishu, amidst tight security measures in the seaside city.

At least 50 people, mostly youths were detained on suspicion of being Al Shabaab sympathizers during the sweep carried out in some parts of the capital's Wadajir district.

The security officials of the Somali government said the sweep was aimed to boost up the city's security and prevent Al Shabaab from conducting attacks and assassinations.

In the past few months, Mogadishu has seen a surge in Al Shabaab bombings and targeted killings against security force members and public servants.