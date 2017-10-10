Malawi: Minister Concedes Bloodsuckers Myth Disrupts Social Services in Mulanje

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa emphasized the need for peace and stability in Mulanje saying the current situation was affecting delivery of vital social services.

Speaking on Saturday in Mulanje on the sidelines of special prayers organized by the District's Council to uncover the truth about the "blood sucking rumours" he said a lot of people would suffer if the present killings continues as some important services have been suspended as officers' fear for their lives.

"A lot of services in the district are currently being suspended because officers especially those who work in villages fear they might be confused with blood suckers and be killed.

"For example, we had to suspend night ambulatory services because villagers were throwing stones and blocking vehicles, but this is a very important service, now people may even die because they haven't been taken to the hospital in time," Nankhumwa pointed out.

The Minister added government was very concerned with the incidents saying it would do everything possible to calm the situation.

He appealed to communities not to take law in their hands in dealing with people suspected to be blood suckers but rather to bring them to police for questioning saying innocent people may die.

Nankhumwa commended Mulanje Council for organizing the prayers as he believed it would help in calming the situation.

"I am hopeful after today; everything will go back to normal. We have prayed and God does not fail. We must put faith in him and stop sleeping outside our houses," He viewed.

Malawi Police Service Commissioner, Willy Mwaluka appealed to communities not to take the law in their hands and assured Mulanje residents that as police they have deployed detectives in every village in the district to investigate the matter and bring to an end whatever was happening.

"As police we took the liberty to join in the prayers knowing how important this is. We are working with communities to help uncover the truth about what is happening, currently investigations are underway, we have police officers everywhere to help bring peace and investigate the matter, but I appeal to everyone not to take the law in their hands," he echoed.

Ambulatory services were suspended on September 29, 2017 together with outreach clinics by Mulanje District Health Office (DHO) and partners.

Currently many NGOs and government departments have joined in and are suspending their services.