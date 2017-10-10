Africa: Cholera Deaths Soaring in Eastern, Southern Africa

Opportunities for progress abound in Africa, but governments need to make more strategic investments to improve the… Read more »

Nairobi — MORE than 1 550 people have died from a raging cholera outbreak afflicting the Eastern and Southern Africa Regions since the beginning of the year. The deaths have been recorded from 102 800 outbreaks in Angola, Burundi, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Somalia accounts for 76,6 percent of the total cases reported, followed by South Sudan at 15,9 percent. Over the past four weeks, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), Tanzania has reported the highest number of new cases with 125. Cumulatively, the conflict-torn South Sudan has recorded the highest case fatality ration. Heavy rains have been cited as the main culprit of the outbreak but poor sanitation is commonplace in the affected regions. Conflict and subsequent displacements in such countries as Burundi,Somalia and South Sudan have exacerbated the outbreak of the water borne disease in the respective countries. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.