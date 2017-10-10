South Africa: Foundation Offers Free Revision Classes for Matriculants

The City of Cape Town has rolled out Phase One of its Critical Water Shortages Disaster Plan and pre-selected suburbs… Read more »

Johannesburg — SOUTH African Matric learners have received a major boost after a non-profit organization arranged free Physics and Chemistry revision classes ahead of the final examinations. The Geness Foundation is planning the classes for public school learners on Saturday and Sunday respectively at the Wits Education School in Johannesburg. The Foundation has secured top seasoned matric teachers to deliver the tuition and material at no cost to the learners, in order to give them an edge in their final matric examinations. "The Geness Foundation is pleased to be able to support this year's grade 12 learners in public schools in dealing with the demands of the upcoming final science examinations," said Dr Sheena Geness, founder and spokesperson of the Geness Foundation. She said the intervention would serve to contribute towards the establishment of much-needed future critical science skills in the economy and to support the country's competitiveness in today's global marketplace. "This is in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Vision of ending poverty and inequality across the globe," Geness said. The physics class will cover Newton's Laws, Graphs of Motion/ Vertical Projectile Motion/ Equations of Motion, Force/ Work/ Energy/ Power and Electricity/ Electrodynamics. To register, learners must go to www.genessmatricphysics.eventbrite.com. The chemistry class will focus Organic Chemistry, Rates and Equilibrium,Acids and bases, Electrochemistry to register, learners must go to www.genessmatricchemistry.eventbrite.com. The Geness Foundation is an award winning non-profit organisation. The foundation supports and establishes projects that respond to the critical development needs of humanity in the arena of Health, Education, Entrepreneurship and Sport in Africa. Geness is the current winner of the L'Oréal Women of Worth 2017 and a Brand South Africa Brand Ambassador. - CAJ News

