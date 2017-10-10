9 October 2017

South Africa: Mother and Daughter, 8, Missing Since Last Week

A 31-year-old woman, Karla Hazel, and her daughter, Kayla, mysteriously vanished on Thursday night last week and have not been seen or heard from since.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Monday was Kayla's eighth birthday and her grandparents were extremely concerned as they had not heard from her or her mother.

According to Naidu, Hazel left her parent's home in Dorothy Street with her daughter on Thursday last week and went to visit her sister in Sherwood at about 20:15 that same evening.

"She then left her sister's house and went across the street with her daughter to Jade's Sports Bar," she said.

According to the bar's manager, she used the toilet, had a drink and phoned or received a call from someone by the name of Mike about fetching her.

Naidu said the mother and daughter left the bar at about 22:20.

"Since then there has been no communication between Hazel with any member of the family," she said.

"According to her parents, Karla is a drug addict and does not always stay at home. Her daughter, Kayla lives with [her] grandparents," she said.

Naidu said Hazel's phone was still on and the signal had showed up in various places, including the Dora Nginza hospital in Zwide. However, on investigating, neither Karla nor Kayla had been found.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Karla and Kayla Hazel is asked to urgently contact detective Warrant Officer Dirkie Greeff at SAPS Kabega Park on 084 559 0310 or 041 3976802.

