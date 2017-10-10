Africa: Akinola Winner Takes U.S. Top of Group A

USA got a late winner from substitute Ayo Akinola to defeat Ghana 1-0 and go top of Group A at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

· USA top Group A after victory over Ghana

· Substitute Ayo Akinola with the winner for the Stars and Stripes

· Ghana face India in New Delhi, while USA meet Colombia in Navi Mumbai in final group games

In what was an intriguing contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, the Stars and Stripes made the Black Starlets pay for their missed chances in Monday's second group match.

The first half was evenly played, with USA edging the number of chances created before the break. Blaine Ferri, in particular, went closest to scoring for the Americans, but both his free-kick effort and a dangerous-looking strike from the edge of the Ghana box missed the target.

The second half saw a more determined Ghana come out and press the initiative, as they created a handful of quality chances just after the break through Sadiq Ibrahim and Emmanuel Toku, in particular.

Ghana would come to regret not taking their chances, as USA won the match through Akinola on 75 minutes. He slotted a neat finish past Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to propel the Stars and Stripes to the top of the group with two straight victories.