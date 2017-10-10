A police officer has denied that he defiled a 13-year-old girl inside a cell in Murang'a.

Mr Laban Njogu, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Margret Wachira also denied a charge of committing an indecent act with a minor.

The court heard that Mr Njogu, attached to the Murang'a Police Station committed the offence on September 30 while the minor was remanded at the police station.

His application to be released on bond was objected by the Prosecutor Solomon Njeru, who argued that he may interfere with the investigations.

The magistrate will deliver the ruling on bond on Wednesday and directed that the suspect be remanded at Murang'a GK Prison.

The suspect was arrested and arraigned in court on October 6 after an article on his act was published in the Nation.

The incident was exposed by an inmate who witnessed the act.

The minor is being represented by the Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA) and Murang'a Senator Irung'u Kang'ata is the inmate's lawyer.