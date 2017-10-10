South Africa: Venter to Stay With Boks for End-of-Year Tour

Brendan Venter will stay on as a consultant with the Springboks when they head to Europe for their end-of-year tour in November.

Venter has been working under coach Allister Coetzee as the Boks' defence and exits specialist since the beginning of the 2017 international season in June.

His arrival has coincided with an improved Springbok year that has seen the national side win five, draw two and lose two of their nine matches.

There had been uncertainty surrounding Venter's future with the Boks due to his commitments to the Italian national side, where he is also operating as a consultant.

Venter was credited with orchestrating Italy's shock win over the Springboks in Florence last year, and the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) told Sport24 back in April that they expected Venter to be working with them ahead of the November internationals.

But Sport24 learned on Tuesday that Venter would be involved in the Springboks' end-of-year tour, where they will play matches against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.

However, he will not be involved in the November 25 clash between the Boks and Italy in Padua.

When approached for comment, the FIR was vague in its response of how they saw Venter contributing in November.

"As you are aware, Brendan isn't a full time coach for FIR and will keep acting as a consultant for us as per agreement, as he did in the previous season," Italian media officer Andrea Cimbrico said.

When pressed for an answer on whether Venter would be involved with Italy in November specifically, Cimbrico was again vague.

"He will be regularly delivering his consultancy job for FIR," Cimbrico said via e-mail.

Source: Sport24