South Africa: Anderson Off to Flying Start in Shanghai

South Africa's Kevin Anderson on Tuesday reached the second round of the Shanghai Masters with a convincing win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino .

Anderson, the world No 15, romped to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over the world No 29, who reached the final of the Japan Open last week, before losing to Belgium's David Goffin.

Anderson will next face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff , who is ranked 58th in the world.

The 2.03m beanpole, who is seeded 11th in Shanghai, won their only previous meeting on the ATP Tour in straight sets - 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in Auckland in 2015.

Anderson made headlines last month when he reached the US Open final, before losing to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

The South African is also in the running to reach the prestigious year-end ATP Finals in London, where the world's top eight players compete.

He is currently 10th in the race to London.

