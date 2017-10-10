9 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 8 People Killed in Karonga Road Fatality

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

At least eight have died and several others sustained serious injuries when a minibus they travelling in overturned after one of its rear tyre burst at Hara Trading Centre along Chitimba-Uliwa M1 road in Karonga.

The accident, which occured on Sunday, involved Toyota Hiace minibus registration CP 9379 and had 17 passengers on board and were traveling from Mzuzu to Karonga.

The driver, identified as 33 year-old Mavuto Khonje from Waberewa village, Tradtional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba, failed to control the vehicle after the rear got burst due to overspending.

The minibus consequently overtuned, killing and injuring the passengers in the process.

According to a police report, the deceased (names withheld) died due to severe head and internal injuries and three died on spot while five died on the way to Karonga District Hospital.

Six sustained serious injuries, four sustained minor injuries and the vehicle got extensively damaged.

Malawi

UN Moves Staff After Mobs Kill Five in Vampire Scare

The  United Nations  (UN)  has  withdrawn its workers for their safety from  Mulanje and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.