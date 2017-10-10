Malawi: 8 People Killed in Karonga Road Fatality

At least eight have died and several others sustained serious injuries when a minibus they travelling in overturned after one of its rear tyre burst at Hara Trading Centre along Chitimba-Uliwa M1 road in Karonga.

The accident, which occured on Sunday, involved Toyota Hiace minibus registration CP 9379 and had 17 passengers on board and were traveling from Mzuzu to Karonga.

The driver, identified as 33 year-old Mavuto Khonje from Waberewa village, Tradtional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba, failed to control the vehicle after the rear got burst due to overspending.

The minibus consequently overtuned, killing and injuring the passengers in the process.

According to a police report, the deceased (names withheld) died due to severe head and internal injuries and three died on spot while five died on the way to Karonga District Hospital.

Six sustained serious injuries, four sustained minor injuries and the vehicle got extensively damaged.