Zimbabwe: Musicians Serenade Chikurubi Inmates

Several musicians took turns to entertain inmates at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison inmates on Friday during the newly introduced "Family Week" that ended on Sunday.

Some of the artistes who attended included celebrated dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu who is the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services ambassador, Kapfupi, Guspy Warrior, Franco, Biggie Tembo Jnr and actress Kessia Masona. Tendai Dembo and Simon Mutambi were also part of the entourage that spent some hours with inmates at Chikurubi. During the interaction Sulumani had the inmates eating from his palm when he belted some of his popular that included "Batai Munhu", "Saina" with the inmates singing along.

Kapfupi comedian- cum-musician proved to be popular and received thunderous applauses when he performed one of his popular songs, from which the phrase "Sadza nemukaka here or nenyama", is taken from. Musician-cum-dancer Francis Dhaka aka Franco Slomo entertained the convicts with his slomo dances that were appreciated by the audience, while popular actress Muchaneta real name Kessia Masona also thrilled the inmates with some jit songs and dances.

Zimdancehall singer Guspy Warrior did not disappoint too as the dished out the popular hit "Seunononga". Tendai Dembo and Biggie Tembo Jnr also captivated the crowds. During the day the newly formed Chikurubi Maximum Correctional Echoes, comprised of inmates and prison officers entertained both the inmates and their families with polished music and well choreographed dances. In an interview Sulumani said it was a humbling experience and pledged to continue assisting some ex-convicts who want to pursue music career.

"We really felt touched when we interacted with the inmates seeing how much they appreciated our music. Indeed freedom is important in life and we hope that they will reform for good. Personally I am assisting some of the ex-convicts who have reformed and assist them to record their music at my studio in Malbereign," he said.

An inmate Edmore Mapunza thanked ZPCS for bringing in artistes that they rarely see.

"I appreciate what ZPCS has done for us by allowing us to interact with our families and also our popular musicians we hardly see. It was a special experience and may they continue to send us more once in a while," he said.