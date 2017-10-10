Nigeria: Panic As Gunmen Kill 10 in Rivers Community

Port Harcourt — No fewer than 10 persons were yesterday feared killed after gunmen invaded Mgbosimiri community in Obio/Akpor Local Council of Rivers State. Though the case of the dastardly act was yet to be ascertained, hundreds of residents have abandoned their homes and businesses.

The Guardian gathered that at about 3:00 a.m., residents of the community were woken up from sleep by deafening sporadic gunshots that lasted for several minutes around the waterfront area where the community's abattoir is situated.

Shortly after the gunshots ceased, some residents, who mustered the courage to go out of their homes to ascertain the cause of the gunshots, were said to have discovered that over 10 persons had been killed by the unidentified gunmen.

A bereaved mother of two of the victims said that they were sleeping when the gunmen invaded their homes and murdered her sons.

Also, a resident, who pleaded anonymity, told The Guardian that the gunmen went from house to house on a killing spree. He said victims of the dastardly attack included two recently wedded couples, a woman who recently gave birth and two brothers, among others.

The source said while the motive for the attack was still hazy, he suspected the attack might be a reprisal attack by a cult group whose members were apprehended and beaten to stupor by some youths last week.

Other sources said the attack might also not be unconnected to the lingering chieftaincy feud that claimed some lives and the razing down of several buildings by irate youths who protested the killing of a chief in May 2017.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed that 10 persons were killed. He said policemen had been deployed to the community to forestall any further attack and that investigation into the cause of the killing was ongoing.

Gunmen had last Thursday killed at least two persons and injured several other persons when they invaded the community. Residents had alleged that the assailants were cultists who went on rampage in search of rival cult groups.

A resident, whose shop and home was riddled with bullets, Mr. Victor Amadi, said they now live in fear, adding that his family are already traumatised.