Abuja — Policy makers and experts from all walks of life will gather today in Abuja at the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) to proffer sector-specific solutions to the myriad of problems holding back the country's development.

Organised by the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the gathering is to engage in robust deliberations geared at enthroning an economic framework that encourages employment and productivity.

According to the organisers, the nation's job deficit and risk profile had become disturbing, hence the need to initiate a national response that adequately tackles them.

Also, attempts would be made to explore the economic opportunities across priority industries, sub-sectors and market value chains. Not left out too, is a framework for entrepreneurship and innovation to serves as a key driver of productivity.

They also informed of the coming to being of a national agenda on employability in terms of talent development to boost efficiency in the education sector.

Participants are equally to map economic opportunities in conformity with specific market skills to advance the country's competitiveness among comity of nations as well introducing fundamental elements that create avenues for jobs to aid national economic development while not losing sight of quality, quantity and sustainability.