Liberia: Eagerness, Anxiety Engulf Opening of Polls

Monrovia — It is just a few more minutes for the commencement of polls in country, but there is already an atmosphere of anxiety and eagerness on the part of voters, who have been queuing since 5:00AM.

By Lennart Dodoo

The gates at the Tubman High School on 12th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia are closed to voters and will remain closed to them until 8:00 AM. For some voters like Peter Davids, it is unfair. "Tubman High does not have only one polling center; it has many polling centers so I think they should have opened the gate for us to go and find our various polling places before 8:00," he said.

National Elections Commission officials at the Tubman High School say they cannot talk to the press at this moment.

However, this reporter witnessed the arrival of polling materials.

An elderly woman, Mary Togba said she had been sitting around this polling center since 6:00 AM this morning and she also wondered why they weren't allowed inside the fence. "They are delaying to start and when it's 6:00 PM, they will start rushing and telling us they've closed. If they start late, they will have to extend the time," she said.

Agnes Taye is a first time voter who had also been waiting since 5:30 AM this morning. According to her, I had to come early because she's aware that 12th Street community is a populated community and will definitely have very long queues. "It is my first time voting and I don't want to miss this opportunity. I can't tell you who I'm voting for, but I've made a very good choice - a choice that will see this country move forward and getting on par with other developed countries around the world," she said.

Kebbeh Johnson says she's hopeful of a peaceful election and wish people coming to vote will conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. "We just have to listen and do what they people assigned here will say. We don't have to rush. I believe everyone will vote," she said.