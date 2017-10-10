Liberia Elections - Voting Yet to Start At Some Centers in Monrovia

Monrovia — It's been over three hours since polls opened, but some polling centers like the Paynesville Central Academy polling center, is yet to commence the voting process. Many registered voters here are afraid that they might be disenfranchised as voting closes at 6:00PM.

Willie N. Tokpa,

Hundreds of voters who have been standing in queues since 3:00 AM this morning have threatened to create commotion if they are not allowed to vote at all cost today.

A physically man, Gabriel Jones, told FrontPageAfrica, "My two little kids and I managed to get here since 4:00 this morning and up to present, we are yet to hear anything about when the process will start."

David Logan, another young man told this FPA, "We have been here since four AM and we cannot see anything ongoing up to 10:00 AM. If the regular time comes [for closure] NEC should see reason to allow us to vote. We want a credible election and we will not accept any selection this time around."

A lady who identified herself as Gissi Girl described the situation as embarrassing.

One of the presiding officers at the polling center, Melvin Johnson, said the delay in the commencement of voting at the center was due to arrangements of the voting material and late arrival of the ballot papers.

We have six polling places but the delay was due to locating the materials at the various local, but we are trying to address that adequately. We have the presence of security. NEC rules are strict and once you enter the line [and it's] after six, you will be given the chance to exercise your franchise," he told FrontPageAfrica.