Angola: Huambo to Open Agricultural Campaign With Prospects of Increased Production

Huambo — The agricultural year 2017/2018 will officially be opened on Wednesday in Cachiungo municipality, Huambo province, at a time when increasing domestic production to substitute imports is a slogan in the country, aiming to provide food safety and boost economic and social development.

Given the importance that the Executive attaches to the agricultural sector, within the framework of the policy of diversification of the national economy, this campaign will be opened by the Head of State, João Lourenço.

The development of the agricultural sector, taking into account its contribution to the creation of direct and indirect jobs, is an ambitious challenge, which the President of the Republic has made public several times during the electoral campaign and is supported by the local farmers. The programme will be tested in the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign, which will officially begin on Wednesday.