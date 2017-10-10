Angola At Annual Meetings of Bretton Woods Institutions

Luanda — An Angolan delegation is attending on 9-15 October in Washington DC, United States of America, the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The delegation is headed by Finance Minister Archer Mangueira, who is expected in the US capital next Wednesday, and also includes Secretary of State for Budget, Aia-Eza da Silva, deputy governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), Suzana Monteiro, Angolan ambassador to the United States, Agostinho Tavares, and senior staff from the Ministries of Finance, Economy and Planning, BNA, Capital Markets Commission (CMC) and Savings and Credit Bank (BPC).

The agenda of the Angolan mission includes, among other actions, participation in the Plenary Session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the IMF, a meeting of African governors with senior leaders of the Bretton Woods institutions (CAUCUS African), conducting the IMF and WB Constituent Assembly meeting, as well as the consolidation and expansion of the Technical Assistance Portfolio with the International Monetary Fund.

Angola's participation in the Annual Meetings with the Bretton Woods institutions witnesses the strength of its relations with the IMF and the World Bank through the use of all available instruments for the benefit of member countries and the development of the global economy.

In addition to statutory meetings at the IMF and WB level, the Angolan delegation's agenda includes several bilateral meetings with financial institutions such as Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, ICBC Standard and HSBC.