Gambia: Senegalese Foreign Minister Due in Banjul Today

The minister of foreign affairs of Senegal is to arrive in The Gambia today, for a one-day working visit, diplomatic sources told The Point.

Minister Sidiki Kaba would deliver special message from President Macky Sall to the Gambian leader, President Adama Barrow.

The foreign minister's visit would further strengthen bilateral cooperation and good neighbourliness between Banjul and Dakar, as well as enhance collaboration in the areas of security, trade, free movement of goods, among other areas, sources added.

Meanwhile, President Barrow made his first official foreign trip to Senegal where he took his first oath of office. During the visit, several economic and diplomatic partnership agreements were signed between the two countries.

Senegalese President Macky Sall was the guest of honour at The Gambia's Independence Day on 18 February.