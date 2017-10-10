Gambia: Nayconf 2017 Will Be Different - Youth Minister

This year's NAYCONF will be 'a NAYCONF with a difference,' as there is a strategic shift from the traditional approach to organising the event, said Henry Gomez, the Minister of Youth and Sports.

He further said that this year's National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF), is based on more progressive and inclusive engagements on issues affecting the lives of the youth.

NAYCONF is a platform for the youth to interface with government and other duty-bearers to discuss issues that affect their lives and livelihoods.

Speaking at the inauguration of NAYCONF 2017 national organising committee yesterday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, Minister Gomez said the conference component of the convergent will instead of the usual gathering, be divided into 10 thematic workshops to allow for effective and focused deliberations.

NAYCONF 2017 is scheduled for 15 - 22 December in Basse, Upper River Region.

The objectives of this year's NAYCONF include creating a platform for the voice of the youth, active participation and positive socialisation among young people, and discussion of issues affecting the youth and mapping out common roadmap and actionable programmes towards addressing the issues.

The event also hopes to showcase the talents of young people in various sporting disciplines and culture; and creating the necessary awareness on the dangers of youth migration and opportunities available for young people in the country.

The minister said instead of the usual resolutions, this year's convergence will help the government formulate the first-ever Gambia Programme of Action on Youth 2018 - 2019.

"This will be a framework for effective coordination of youth issues, but also programme tool for post NAYCONF activities," he said.

Hon. Gomez said the targeted outcomes would be used to reposition youth priorities in the New Gambia Agenda.

He reiterated government's commitment to youth empowerment and development, saying his ministry through the satellite agencies will continue to devise ways and means of encouraging young people to excel in all spheres of national economy.