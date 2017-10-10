Gambia: Immigration Officers Train On Investigation

Fifty (50) immigration officers on Monday commenced a two-week training to enhance their knowledge on investigation and legal matters, at the Immigration Department in Banjul.

The training was targeted at intelligence officers of the Gambia Immigration Department, aimed at building their capacities on how to collect and process information, be well-equipped in case file writing, record writing, investigation techniques, among other things.

Samboujang Bajo, Commissioner of Banjul Immigration Department, said the training was important for the immigration officers, as it was designed to capacitise them and safeguard their integrity in society.

He said immigration officers should build good relations with their informers as demanded by the code of conduct of the work.

Deputy Director of the Gambia Immigration Department, Seedy Mouctarr Touray, said during the two-week training, the participants would learn how to affectively guard and recheck information to make sure all the information they get at all times are factual.

He implored on the participants to share the knowledge gained from the programme with their colleagues.

ASP Babaucarr Njie, police prosecutor, said the training would be of great help as it would equip the trainees to be adequate in investigation, especially when it comes to issuing of passports and ID cards.

"The training will also broaden the participants' knowledge on how to file cases on offences and prosecution, as they are working towards being independent in prostituting their own offences," he said.

ASP Njie said the training is necessary to create vast knowledge in the intelligence service of the Immigration Department, in order to protect the society and make sure that the right people acquire citizenship.