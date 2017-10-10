Angola: Governor Highlights Responsible Management

Luena — Greater responsibility in public management is to be demanded from managers with a view to decreasing regional asymmetries in the eastern Moxico Province.

This was said last Monday by the new provincial governor of Moxico, Gonçalves Manuel Muandumba, when delivering a speech at the ceremony of portfolios transfer from the previous governor to the new incumbent.

Mr Muandumba explained that one of focuses of his programme is to tackle regional asymmetries.

"With a sense of responsibility and accountability, we'll work for and with the people of Moxico, with a view to attracting those that want to invest in and promote the region", he emphasised.

He went on to say that he counts on everyone to promote entrepreneurial initiatives, sectors like the economy, farming, culture, tourism, vocational training, education and sports, as well as tackle the vulnerability of citizens and promote inclusion.

"The local authority will have more and more space and the people will gain more voice regarding the decisions of the government", he assured.

Thus, the governor concluded, more attention is to be paid to the culture of dialogue, interaction among officials from the different institutions and organs as well as among the various players in the communities.

The 61-year old Gonçalves Manuel Muandumba is the seventh governor of Moxico Province.