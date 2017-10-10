10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President Affirms Importance of Culture in Making Positive Change in Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has underscored importance of cultural and artistic mediums in making positive change in communities.

Receiving in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, the Chairman of Music Professionals and Vice-President of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), Ali Mahdi , the Assistant of the President indicated to importance of making coordination between the Council and federal and state ministries of culture to enhance the cultural work in the Country.

Ali Mahdi said in press statements after the meeting that he briefed the Assistant of the President on outcome of Sudan participation in UNESCO Conference.

He added the meeting also discussed convocation of the coming 19 session of Boga'a International Festival during which the Executive Council and the specialized committees of ITI will hold meetings.

Sudan

SCOVA Discusses Civil Society Contribution to Firearms Collection Campaign

Sudan Council for Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) held deliberatory meeting with participation of a number of organizations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.