Sudan: Assistant of the President Affirms Importance of Culture in Making Positive Change in Communities

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has underscored importance of cultural and artistic mediums in making positive change in communities.

Receiving in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, the Chairman of Music Professionals and Vice-President of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), Ali Mahdi , the Assistant of the President indicated to importance of making coordination between the Council and federal and state ministries of culture to enhance the cultural work in the Country.

Ali Mahdi said in press statements after the meeting that he briefed the Assistant of the President on outcome of Sudan participation in UNESCO Conference.

He added the meeting also discussed convocation of the coming 19 session of Boga'a International Festival during which the Executive Council and the specialized committees of ITI will hold meetings.