10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SCOVA Discusses Civil Society Contribution to Firearms Collection Campaign

Khartoum — Sudan Council for Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) held deliberatory meeting with participation of a number of organizations operating in Darfur to seek ways and means of contribution of civil society and voluntary organizations to the Firearms Collection Campaign.

The meeting was attended by SCOVA Board of Directors , Dr Nasral-Eddin Shulgami.

The participants agreed on necessity of drawing up an urgent plan for organizations role in the campaign.

The attendees reaffirmed need for exerting more efforts by the civil society to encourage the voluntary collection of arms and to avert possible impact of forcible collection as well as making use of experiences of other countries , psychological support for vulnerable categories and removing the remnants of war.

The meeting come out with formation of a committee assigned to complete the general features of the plan , increasing participation of organizations and organizing a workshop with participation of Disarmament , Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (DDR).

