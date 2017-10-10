Sudan: Chad Welcomes Revocation of Sanctions On Sudan, Deby Congratulates Al-Bashir

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Chad, Abdul-Aziz Hassan Saleh said that the Foreign Ministry of Chad issued a statement on Tuesday, welcomed lifting of sanctions against Sudan.

In the same context, the Chadian ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement has congratulated the Sudanese people and political leadership and the National Congress party on lifting the unilateral sanctions against Sudan.

Ambassador Abdul-Aziz, who was speaking to SUNA over telephone from his residence in Ndjamena , said he received a delegation from the Chad ruling party led by Deputy Secretary-General , Zakeria Mohamed Saleh who conveyed congratulations of President Deby to President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir on revoking of sanctions.

The Ambassador commended firmness of relations between Sudan and Chad , stressing that Sudan is looking forward to maintaining the excellent relations with Chad.

Abdul-Aziz lauded the President Deby' stance supportive to stability in Sudan.