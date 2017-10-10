10 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chad Welcomes Revocation of Sanctions On Sudan, Deby Congratulates Al-Bashir

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Chad, Abdul-Aziz Hassan Saleh said that the Foreign Ministry of Chad issued a statement on Tuesday, welcomed lifting of sanctions against Sudan.

In the same context, the Chadian ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement has congratulated the Sudanese people and political leadership and the National Congress party on lifting the unilateral sanctions against Sudan.

Ambassador Abdul-Aziz, who was speaking to SUNA over telephone from his residence in Ndjamena , said he received a delegation from the Chad ruling party led by Deputy Secretary-General , Zakeria Mohamed Saleh who conveyed congratulations of President Deby to President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir on revoking of sanctions.

The Ambassador commended firmness of relations between Sudan and Chad , stressing that Sudan is looking forward to maintaining the excellent relations with Chad.

Abdul-Aziz lauded the President Deby' stance supportive to stability in Sudan.

Sudan

SCOVA Discusses Civil Society Contribution to Firearms Collection Campaign

Sudan Council for Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) held deliberatory meeting with participation of a number of organizations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.