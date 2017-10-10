10 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Siblings Part of Trio Facing Murder Charge

By Faustine Kapama

THREE people allegedly involved in the killing of prominent elephant conservationist in Tanzania, Wayne Derek Lotter, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with murder.

They are two close relatives, Khalid Mwinyi, alias Banyata (35), a banker and his sister, Rahma Mwinyi, alias Baby (37), a businesswoman. They were charged together with a cleaner, Mohamed Maganga (61).

The trio were not allowed to enter pleas to the charge against them. Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri, who is conducting the preliminary enquiry into the case, informed the accused persons that the case would be tried by the High Court.

He directed that they be remanded until October 23, when the case would be mentioned. The prosecution, led by State Attorney Adolf Mkini, told the court that investigations into the matter had not been completed.

It was alleged that the accused persons committed the offence on August 16, this year, at the junction of Chole and Haile Selasie Road in Kinondoni District.

51-year-old Lotter was shot when he was being driven from the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport to his hotel when his taxi was blocked by another vehicle.

Two men, one armed with a gun allegedly opened his car door and shot him.

