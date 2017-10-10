10 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 12 Die, Three Hurt As Bus Plunges Into Lake Victoria

AT least 12 people have died and three others survived after a minibus in which they were travelling plunged into Lake Victoria in Mwanza Region.

President John Magufuli has sent a message of condolences to the families of those who perished in the accident, as well as to the Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Mr John Mongella.

"I have received with great sadness news of the death of the 12 people after a minibus they were travelling in plunged into Lake Victoria. I am conveying my condolences to the families of the victims during this time of tragedy and grief," President Magufuli remarked.

The minibus popularly known as 'hiace' plunged into the lake after smashing barriers at Kigongo Ferry in Misungwi.

President Magufuli further said that he had extended prayers to the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

He also pointed out that he was praying for the quick recovery of the three survivors who are nursing injuries.

