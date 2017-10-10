10 October 2017

East Africa: EAC Teams On Line for Nyerere Cup Race

By Mbonile Burton

TWENTY four teams will be in action today as Nyerere Cup International Volleyball tournament starts today at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The five-day tournament that ends on October 14, has brought together top teams from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and Zambia and hosts Tanzania.

It has now become the major volley ball competition at the regional level, according Alfred Selengia, the secretary General of Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA).

Selengia said everything is in place after the volleyball body successfully completed its preparations. "I would like to officially confirm that the tournament will start as planned tomorrow (today) as all necessary arrangements are in place," he said.

Selengia said that among the confirmed teams includes 18 men's and 6 ladies teams which will battle it out for both trophies and cash prizes.

He named the foreign teams and their respective countries as Nkwasi (men) from Zambia, Mombasa Prisons (men) from Kenya who already won the title many times, APR from Rwanda (men & women), Nampula (men) from Mozambique and Nkumba University (men) from Uganda.

Hosts teams include men's defending champions Jeshi Stars, Tanzania Prisons, JKT, Makongo Secondary (men & women) and Chui, Mjimwema, Shinyanga Volleyball Club, Flowers and Pentagon of Arusha, Kili stars of Moshi (all men's) team and women's defending Dodoma Queens.

According to Selengia Zanzibar teams that have confirmed participation are Mafunzo, Police and Nyuki, all men's teams.

