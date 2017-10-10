Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe has warned principal officers in the region's 11 districts of being fired if they fail to implement various Government programmes under the umbrella of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

"If you fail to deliver, me as Permanent Secretary in this province I don't need you! If you fail to perform, just start packing... this country has a lot of human resources who want to work and we have no reason to fail," he said.

Mr Kabwe was speaking in Kabwe yesterday when he officially opened a one-day development meeting with district commissioners, council chairperson and secretaries as well as district planners from all the districts.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the salient points of the recently launched 7NDP and the role that officials from the districts were expected to play during its implantation.

Mr Kabwe said officials from each of the 11 districts in the province should point at one project in their areas relating to the Seventh National Development Plan by the end of this year.

He called on council chairpersons and district commissioners to ensure that what was being highlighted in the 7NDP was a reality on the ground because people were expecting a lot from the Government.

"If there are no funds, push us so that we can also push our colleagues to release the funds for these projects. But also think outside the box; invite private investors under PPP (Public Private Partnership) so that we implement the plan," he said.

He said there was need to ensure that farmers accessed the inputs on time, ahead of the farming season, while agro dealers did not abuse or manipulate the beneficiaries of subsidized inputs.

Mr Kabwe said there was no time for politics, but hard work and warned that he would not take kindly any officer would be guilty of being lazy in the delivery of services to the Zambian people.

The Permanent Secretary urged elected officials in the districts to leave behind a memorable legacy by presiding on development projects that would positively change the lives of the citizens.

Provincial Principal Planner Christopher Mumba said when he made a presentation on the 7NDP that the Government envisaged a diversified economy in the implementation of the plan without leaving anyone behind.

Mr Mumba said the plan placed emphasis on economic diversification, poverty and vulnerability reduction, enhanced development as well as reduced development inequalities and creating a conducive governance environment.