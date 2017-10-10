Zambia: Fake Lawyer, Judge in Court

Two men of Matero East in Lusaka are in court for impersonating a State lawyer and judge and for allegedly stealing K30,000 using the faked positions.

Meanwhile, four men have been taken to court for buying forged bank notes.

Sidney Kabika and Boniface Luswanga are charged with impersonating a public officer.

It is alleged that between June 12 and 13 this year in Lusaka, while acting together, the duo falsely represented themselves to be personalised employees in the public service as a State advocate and a judge, respectively, and collected K30,000 cash from Austine Malambo an act which was done by virtue of the said employment.

Chief resident magistrate Kenneth Mulife allocated the matter to magistrate Mary Chibanga, where Kabika and Luswanga were expected to take plea.

In the fake money case, Cosmas Sitali, Terry Nyawana, Elvis Choolwe and Christopher Zyambo are charged with purchasing forged notes and theft by servant.

It is alleged that on September 9, 2017 they jointly and whilst acting together and without lawful authority or excuse had in possession 108 x 100 forged bank notes.

It is alleged in the second count that Nyawana on September 9, 2017, being employed as a salesman by Joseph Mwanza, stole K14,412 cash, the property of his employer.

The quartet, whose case has been allocated to magistrate Austin Mubita, came up yesterday but they did not take plea because some of the suspects were not present.

They are expected to take plea today.