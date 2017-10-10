10 October 2017

Tanzania: Annual Inflation Increases On Rising Food Prices

TANZANIA Annual Headline Inflation Rate has increased to 5.3 per cent in September from 5.0 per cent registered in August driven by rising prices of some food and non-food items.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Population Census and Social Statistics Director, Mr Ephraim Kwesigabo said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the change of inflation explains the increased speed of price for commodities in the month under review.

"Food and Non Alcoholic beverages inflation for the month rose to 9.3 per cent from 8.6 per cent in the preceding period," he said. The month to month inflation rate increased by 0.02 per cent compared to a decrease of 0.4 per cent in August.

The overall index also increased to 108.48 in the month under review from 108.46 in August due to increase in price of food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to the increase in the overall index are dried sardines by 7.6 per cent, dried fruit like coconut by 3.1 per cent, sweet potatoes by 3.0 per cent, rice by 1.5 per cent and cooking bananas by 1.5 per cent.

The non-food items that contributed to the increase include charcoal by 4 per cent, diesel by 2.4 per cent and petrol by 0.6 per cent. The inflation rate for food consumed at home and away increased to 9.8 per cent in September from 9.1 per cent in the preceding month.

Similarly, the 12 month index change for non-food products has stagnated at 3.1 per cent in September. The annual inflation rate which excludes food and energy for the month under review slightly decreased to 1.7 per cent from 1.8 per cent in August.

The purchasing power of 100 Tanzania shilling reached 92/- 18 cents in September compared to 92/- and 20 cents in August.

