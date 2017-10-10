9 October 2017

South Africa: Three Injured in KZN Shooting

Camperdown police are investigating three counts of attempted murder after three occupants of a bread delivery truck were shot and injured on the R603 near Eston, KZN midlands on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the delivery truck was ambushed by suspects who were driving in a white VW Polo at about 05:30.

"They fired shots towards them and the truck overturned. The occupants of the truck sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention," Zwane said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the truck lying on its side on the margin of the road.

"Two men were found lying outside the vehicle while a third was found further up the road. The man had apparently left the scene in an attempt to call for help. Paramedics assessed the men and found that all three had sustained numerous gunshot wounds, leaving them in a critical condition," he said.

The men, believed to be in their thirties, were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital, said Meiring.

