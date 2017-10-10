10 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Technical University in Mombasa Suspends Activities After Suspected Terror Attack

Photo: Fredrick Fadhili/Daily Nation
The scene where two staff members of Technical University of Mombasa were shot dead by unknown gunmen on October 10, 2017.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Technical University of Mombasa has temporarily suspended activities at its Kwale campus to allow police conduct a probe following the killing of two staff members who were shot dead by people believed to be Al Shabaab returnees.

While condemning the attack, Vice Chancellor Laila Abubakar called for speedy and thorough investigations into the motive of the attack.

"The driver and two police officers who were being ferried to the campus for routine security were rushed to Msambweni Hospital after sustaining injuries. All students are safe," he stated.

He emphasisied the need for the government to beef up security of students and staff at the campus.

He also assured parents, guardians and the general public that the university management is keen on ensuring security of students on campus.

The two were shot as they were travelling in a bus within Ukunda, Kwale County.

According to Coast Regional Police Chief Larry Kieng, the two university staff members died on the spot following the ambush.

Kieng said two police officers who were in the vehicle and the driver also sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to hospital.

