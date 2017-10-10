Malawi: Motorcycle Accident Kills One in Dowa

Dowa — One person has died while another has sustained minor injuries when a motorcycle they were travelling on, got involved in a road accident at Malata village along Lumbadzi- Dowa road in the morning hours of Sunday.

Police identified the deceased person as Jasten Makhalazi, 50 who hailed from Kalumba village, Traditional Authority Mponela in the district.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Richard Kaponda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday that the deceased who was ridding the motor cycle with a passenger on the back towards Dowa Boma, failed to negotiate a sharp corner which is at the scene of the accident, consequently losing control of the motorcycle.

He said the motorist ended up hitting an embankment sustaining severe head injuries and was using an unregistered motorcycle and did not use a crush helmet.

"Makhalazi was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dowa district hospital while the passenger sustained minor injuries and the motorcycle got damaged," he PRO disclosed.