10 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 50 Goods to Get Security Seal

Luanda — Over fifty different types of goods such as medicines, beverages, liquid products, alcoholic drinks, tobacco and others will now have to take a high security Fiscal Seal, ANGOP has learnt.

According to a recent Presidential Order, published in the State Gazette issued last September 25, this new measure has been taken in the framework of the need to implement the Programme of High Security Fiscal Seals (PROSEFA) in Angola.

The measure is intended to contribute to a more efficient fight against the counterfeiting and contraband of products, with a view to increasing tax revenues and ensure the placing in the national market of reliable goods.

The Presidential Order, which is already in effect, states that the High Security Fiscal Seals must be only acquired and applied by the Ministries of Health, Industry and Trade.

In the ambit of this process, producers and distributors of goods are required to request a code of identification at the General Tax Administration (AGT) which enables them to have their goods certified (stamped) by PROSEFA.

